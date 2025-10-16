Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tourist from Bengaluru drowns in Malpe beach

According to the complaint filed by Nagendra MT (45) of Magadi taluk, Bengaluru, his younger brother Venkatachalayya (40) had left Bengaluru on October 13, along with his friends Narasimha Murthy and Muniraju for a leisure trip.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 19:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 19:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDrowning

Follow us on :

Follow Us