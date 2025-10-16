<p>Udupi: A tourist from Bengaluru drowned while playing in the water at Malpe Beach on Tuesday evening. </p><p>According to the complaint filed by Nagendra MT (45) of Magadi taluk, Bengaluru, his younger brother Venkatachalayya (40) had left Bengaluru on October 13, along with his friends Narasimha Murthy and Muniraju for a leisure trip.</p> .<p>The group reached Udupi on Tuesday noon and went to Malpe Beach. While they were playing in the water, a strong wave washed away all three. Local residents managed to rescue Narasimha Murthy and Muniraju, but Venkatachalayya was caught in the current and became unconscious.</p><p>He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Udupi, where doctors declared him dead.</p><p>Malpe Police have registered a UDR case. </p>