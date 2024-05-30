Home
DH Evening Brief |Chhota Rajan sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty; 21 killed, 47 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 13:17 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 13:17 IST

Gangster Chhota Rajan sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty

Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai Shetty, who was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang, was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

Twenty one killed, 47 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

Twenty-one people were killed and 47 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc will get clear majority, will give country inclusive govt: Kharge

Expressing confidence that the Opposition bloc would get majority on its own and oust the Modi government, he said people have 'endorsed' I.N.D.I.A's view that it will be the end of democracy if the BJP is given another shot at power this time.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Martin Luther King Jr., Mandela, Einstein took inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said renowned figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Albert Einstein drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Delhi HC dismisses plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting polls

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying the allegations levelled are “reckless” and “unsubstantiated”.

IMD declares onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala

The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala as of today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.

Shahjahan Sheikh created criminal empire around land grabbing, cartelisation of contracts, etc: ED chargesheet

The charge sheet has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata. The CBI too had filed its charge sheet against Sheikh and some others this week.

'Where were your eyes on...': Enraged Israel counters 'All eyes on Rafah' trend

Despite the May 24 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on halting it's offensive in Gaza, Israel, on May 26 launched another attack against Palestinians, which killed at least 45 people, including women and children.

FDI inflows fall 3% to $44 billion in FY24

Inflows during January-March FY24 , however, rose by 33.4 per cent to $12.38 billion (Rs 10.31 lakh crore) as against $9.28 billion (Rs 7.72 lakh crore) in the year-ago period.

Indian women's team confident on eve of Uzbekistan test

The Indian women's football team will need to up its game to improve its poor record against higher-ranked Uzbekistan in an international friendly here on Friday.

Published 30 May 2024, 13:17 IST
