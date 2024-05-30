Home
Gangster Chhota Rajan sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty

Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai Shetty, who was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang, was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001
PTI
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 10:09 IST
Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case of murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty here in 2001.

Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder.

He has been awarded life imprisonment by the court in the case.

Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai Shetty, who was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang, was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

The hotelier had been provided police protection after he reported receiving extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang.

However, his security was withdrawn on his request, two months before the attack.

Published 30 May 2024, 09:08 IST
