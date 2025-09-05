DH Evening Brief | Donald Trump rues India and Russia may have been 'lost to China'; Congress' bidi & Bihar jibe blows up, Tejashwi reacts

<h2>Looks like we have lost India and Russia to 'deepest, darkest China': Donald Trump rues</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Friday was back to his usual musing over India, China and Russia. Trump 'rued' that India and Russia appear to have been 'lost' to China, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Beijing this week where their leaders stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-says-india-and-russia-appear-lost-to-deepest-darkest-china-3713915">Read more</a></p>.<h2>B for Blunder! Congress' bidi & Bihar jibe blows up; hands BJP fresh ammo as apology fails</h2>.<p>A social media post by the Congress’s Kerala unit has ignited a fresh political row after it attempted to poke fun at the recent GST reforms by linking Bihar with bidis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/b-for-blunder-congress-bidi-bihar-jibe-blows-up-hands-bjp-fresh-ammo-as-apology-fails-3713804">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mumbai Police beefs up security amid WhatsApp threat call of '34 human bombs entering city'</h2>.<p>The Mumbai Police on Friday significantly beefed up security in and around the metropolitan city after a threat call that said 34 'human bombs' have been planted in vehicles in the city on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of immersion of Ganesh idols marking the end of 11-day-long Ganeshotsav.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/human-bombs-in-34-vehicles-mumbai-traffic-police-receive-threat-message-on-whatsapp-probe-under-way-3713561">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Deterioration of ties between Trump and Modi a lesson for world leaders': Former US NSA John Bolton</h2>.<p>Amid India-US tariff tensions, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has stated that the once-friendly personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now deteriorated.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/deterioration-of-ties-between-trump-and-modi-a-lesson-for-world-leaders-former-us-nsa-john-bolton-3713379">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In a real Kerala story, Onam procession greeted by Prophet's Day celebrants</h2>.<p>The Onam celebrations in Kerala, participated by people across religions, on Friday witnessed a joyous spectacle at Yakkara-Murikkavu in Palakkad district when a procession led by a Mahabali-clad person being greeted by ‘Duff’ drums by the Madrassa students of a nearby Juma Masjid on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/in-a-real-kerala-story-onam-procession-greeted-by-prophets-day-celebrants-3713876">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India has 36 billionaire ministers, Karnataka tops the list: Report</h2>.<p>A report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that 36 out of 643 ministers in India are billionaires.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-has-36-billionaire-ministers-karnataka-tops-the-list-adr-report-3713346">Read more</a></p>.<h2>GST reforms will cause Rs 3,700 crore revenue loss to govt: SBI report</h2>.<p>The State Bank of India (SBI) in its latest research report said that reforms in GST through reduction in rates will cause a minimal revenue loss of Rs 3,700 crore.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/gst-reforms-will-cause-rs-3700-crore-revenue-loss-to-govt-sbi-report-3713543">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in Rs 60 cr cheating case</h2>.<p>The Mumbai police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case, officials said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-police-issue-lookout-circular-against-shilpa-shetty-raj-kundra-in-rs-60-cr-cheating-case-3713756">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Thailand’s cannabis crusader Anutin clinches premiership after political storm</h2>.<p>Anutin Charnvirakul waited just hours after the leak in June of a phone call that would bring down Thailand's prime minister to kick his manoeuvring to take power into a higher gear.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/thailands-cannabis-crusader-anutin-clinches-premiership-after-political-storm-3713977">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India look for all-round show against China to seal final berth</h2>.<p>One step away from the final, the Indian men's hockey team will look to reach its optimal level of efficiency, when the Harmanpreet Singh-led side takes on tricky China in its last Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey/india-look-for-all-round-show-against-china-to-seal-final-berth-3713623">Read more</a></p>