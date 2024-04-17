JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: ED searches, assets attachment, convictions rose exponentially during BJP rule compared to UPA era; EC advises Bengal Governor to call off Cooch Behar visit

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 13:54 IST

Follow Us

ED searches, assets attachment, convictions rose exponentially during BJP rule compared to UPA era

Searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate under the anti-money laundering law rose by 86 times while arrests and attachment of assets jumped by around 25 times in the ten years since 2014 compared to the preceding nine-year period.

Read more

EC advises West Bengal Governor to call off Cooch Behar visit

The Election Commission of India has advised the West Bengal governor to call off his proposed tour of Cooch Behar on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct,

Read more

ABP-CVoter survey predicts Narendra Modi's return for third term in 2024, NDA vote share to go up

The NDA is predicted to retain its hold in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

Read more

TMC manifesto promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

The party promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.

Read more

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance,

Read more 

Sindh High Court asks Pakistan’s Interior Ministry to revoke X’s suspension letter within a week

The Elon Musk-owned social platform has been suspended since February owing to the government's decision to curb access to the social media platform citing national security threats.

Read more

Will abide by party decision: Rahul Gandhi on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Amethi

Suspense over whether or not Rahul Gandhi will contest Amethi continued as the top Congress leader on Wednesday said that such decisions are taken by the party’s Central Election Committee and he will abide by its instructions.

Read more

Maruti Suzuki gets revised tax demand of Rs 2.5 crore, to file appeal in SC

The company has said that it will file an appeal against the order before the Supreme Court.

Read more 

My strategy was always to take one game at a time, says Viswanathan Anand

The five-time world champion is impressed with the performance of the Indian players so far in the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament at Toronto.

Read more

'Major breakthrough' ahead of LS polls as 3 powerful IEDs seized in J&K’s Poonch

Three ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), each weighing between three to 20 kgs, were recovered from a terrorist hideout in the border district of Poonch.

Read more 

(Published 17 April 2024, 13:54 IST)
