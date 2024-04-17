DH Evening Brief: ED searches, assets attachment, convictions rose exponentially during BJP rule compared to UPA era; EC advises Bengal Governor to call off Cooch Behar visit

ED searches, assets attachment, convictions rose exponentially during BJP rule compared to UPA era
Searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate under the anti-money laundering law rose by 86 times while arrests and attachment of assets jumped by around 25 times in the ten years since 2014 compared to the preceding nine-year period.
EC advises West Bengal Governor to call off Cooch Behar visit
The Election Commission of India has advised the West Bengal governor to call off his proposed tour of Cooch Behar on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct,
ABP-CVoter survey predicts Narendra Modi's return for third term in 2024, NDA vote share to go up
The NDA is predicted to retain its hold in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.
TMC manifesto promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA
The party promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.
10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance,
Sindh High Court asks Pakistan’s Interior Ministry to revoke X’s suspension letter within a week
The Elon Musk-owned social platform has been suspended since February owing to the government's decision to curb access to the social media platform citing national security threats.
Will abide by party decision: Rahul Gandhi on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Amethi
Suspense over whether or not Rahul Gandhi will contest Amethi continued as the top Congress leader on Wednesday said that such decisions are taken by the party’s Central Election Committee and he will abide by its instructions.
Maruti Suzuki gets revised tax demand of Rs 2.5 crore, to file appeal in SC
The company has said that it will file an appeal against the order before the Supreme Court.
My strategy was always to take one game at a time, says Viswanathan Anand
The five-time world champion is impressed with the performance of the Indian players so far in the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament at Toronto.
'Major breakthrough' ahead of LS polls as 3 powerful IEDs seized in J&K’s Poonch
Three ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), each weighing between three to 20 kgs, were recovered from a terrorist hideout in the border district of Poonch.
