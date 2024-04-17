JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later, police said.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 12:04 IST

Follow Us

Nadiad (Gujarat): As many as 10 persons travelling in a car died after their speeding vehicle rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

"The car was going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," said Inspector of Nadiad Rural police station Kirit Chaudhary.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 April 2024, 12:04 IST)
India NewsGujaratAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT