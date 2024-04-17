ABP-CVoter survey predicts Narendra Modi's return for third term in 2024, NDA vote share to go up

With just few days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, there has been a flurry of pre-poll surveys predicting different electoral results.

A new pre-poll survey conducted by ABP News-CVoter has projected a big victory for BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The saffron camp is predicted to win 373 seats out of the total 543 with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

The survey results shows that NDA will see an increase in its vote share to 46.6 per cent from 45.1 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is expected to win 155 seats, gathering a vote share of 39.8 per cent. In 2019, these parties, not contesting as a bloc, had together garnered 36.6% of the total votes.