DH Evening Brief | Experts say Balasore repeated as data-logger video shows train changed track before collision in TN; India condemns theft of crown from Bangladesh temple

India on Saturday said it has noted with "serious concern" the reported attack on a Durga Puja pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh, as it requested Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, all other minorities and their places of worship in the neighbouring country.
The West Bengal government on Saturday said the mass resignation of doctors of state-run hospitals is not valid and it must be submitted individually according to service rules.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party was analysing the Haryana Assembly poll results, and has sought a booth wise report to determine what led to the defeat.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday.
The Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly approved the third phase of the Space Based Surveillance (SBS III) project.
Alleging that the Centre has done injustice by allocating less funds to Karnataka in the tax devolution, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress government in the state would fight it out.
Former Republican President Donald Trump has an edge over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on who would better navigate the country through the Ukraine and Middle East wars, a Wall Street Journal opinion poll of seven battleground states showed.
A rare spurt of rainfall in the Sahara desert has now created pools and blue lagoons in what is popularly known as the driest place on earth, Associated Press reported.
With Navratri festivities drawing to a close, quick commerce firm Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha took to LinkedIn to inform that the platform sold over 1 Lakh dandiya sticks during the season.
A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.
