DH Evening Brief | Experts say Balasore repeated as data-logger video shows train changed track before collision in TN; India condemns theft of crown from Bangladesh temple

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:41 IST

'Deplorable pattern of descretation': India slams attack on Durga Puja pandal, theft of crown from Kali temple in Bangladesh

India on Saturday said it has noted with "serious concern" the reported attack on a Durga Puja pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh, as it requested Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, all other minorities and their places of worship in the neighbouring country.

Mass resignation by doctors not acceptable, has to be done individually: Bengal government amid R G Kar protests

The West Bengal government on Saturday said the mass resignation of doctors of state-run hospitals is not valid and it must be submitted individually according to service rules.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress analysing poll debacle, booth wise report sought: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party was analysing the Haryana Assembly poll results, and has sought a booth wise report to determine what led to the defeat.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | New BJP govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday.

Modi government approves Rs 27,000 crore worth spy satellites for space surveillance: Report

The Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly approved the third phase of the Space Based Surveillance (SBS III) project.

Injustice to Karnataka in tax devolution, will fight it out: D K Shivakumar

Alleging that the Centre has done injustice by allocating less funds to Karnataka in the tax devolution, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress government in the state would fight it out.

Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris on handling Israel, Ukraine wars, WSJ poll shows

Former Republican President Donald Trump has an edge over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on who would better navigate the country through the Ukraine and Middle East wars, a Wall Street Journal opinion poll of seven battleground states showed.

Explained | What international law says about Israel's invasion of Lebanon

A rare spurt of rainfall in the Sahara desert has now created pools and blue lagoons in what is popularly known as the driest place on earth, Associated Press reported.

Zepto sells over one lakh dandiya sticks during Navratri

With Navratri festivities drawing to a close, quick commerce firm Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha took to LinkedIn to inform that the platform sold over 1 Lakh dandiya sticks during the season.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 | India eye big win against injury-hit Australia

A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Published 12 October 2024, 12:41 IST
