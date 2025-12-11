IndiGo cancellations at KIA drop below 100 for first time in a week

<p>Bengaluru: For the first time in a week, IndiGo saw fewer than 100 cancellations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Despite claims of stabilised operations by the IndiGo CEO, KIA saw 62 cancellations until Wednesday evening. This included 36 arrivals and 26 departures. With operations having been stabilised to a large extent, no particular sectors were impacted, shared an airport representative.</p>.<p>The airline did not witness any noticeable instances of passenger crowding throughout the day.</p>.<p>Communication from IndiGo's end has also got better, passengers said. "We had a morning flight to Delhi, which was cancelled. Thankfully, we were told about the cancellations more than 12 hours in advance," said a passenger.</p>.IndiGo crisis | Airline sends DGCA revised schedule with reduced winter flights.<p>A well-placed source said the current cancellations have also been impacted by the ongoing discussions with the DGCA. The DGCA has slashed Indigo’s winter schedule by 10%. Bengaluru is likely to see more cancellations in the future, he said.</p>.<p>Until 7 pm on December 9, IndiGo had delivered 8,500 bags across the country. A section of the bags remain undelivered due to faulty addresses.</p>