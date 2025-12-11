Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IndiGo cancellations at KIA drop below 100 for first time in a week

Until 7 pm on December 9, IndiGo had delivered 8,500 bags across the country. A section of the bags remain undelivered due to faulty addresses.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 00:07 IST
IndigoBengaluru Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us