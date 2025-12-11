Bengaluru: HAL seeks GBA nod to cut 155 trees for parking

<p>Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has requested permission from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to axe about 155 trees for the construction of vehicle parking space in its premises abutting Doddanekundi Road in Marathahalli.</p>.<p>The request has been made by deputy general manager (maintenance) of HAL's aerospace composites division. Some of the trees that are identified for axing include: Tora Matti, Green Bamboo, Nerale, Kari Jali, Akesiya, Sihi Hunuse, rain tree, etc.</p>.Karnataka High Court restrains cutting of trees on Jnanabharathi campus.<p>On December 8, the GBA's tree officer, who is also the deputy conservator of forests (DCF), made the request public, inviting objections in 10 days.</p>.<p>As per the high court ruling, permission of the tree expert committee is mandatory for axing trees. The committee as part of the procedure is expected to inspect the spot and see ways to reduce the number of trees that can be cut.</p>