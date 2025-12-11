Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: HAL seeks GBA nod to cut 155 trees for parking

On December 8, the GBA's tree officer, who is also the deputy conservator of forests (DCF), made the request public, inviting objections in 10 days.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 00:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 00:12 IST
Bengaluru newsHALTree cutting

Follow us on :

Follow Us