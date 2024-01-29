JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Hanuma Dhwaja removal row intensifies in Karnataka; Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats on February 27

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 12:19 IST

Hanuma Dhwaja removal row intensifies in Karnataka; BJP-JD(S) lock horns with Cong govt

The incident has led to a political slugfest with the opposition BJP-JD(S) locking horns with the Congress government. Police on Sunday resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. The police and administration had hoisted the tricolour replacing the 'Hanuman Dhwaja'.


Read more

Rajya Sabha biennial elections for 56 seats on February 27

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The states from where members are retiring are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Read more

Gyanvapi case: Plea in SC to vacate order holding back survey of alleged 'Shivling' found in mosque

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The application has also sought directions from the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make required survey/investigation of the alleged 'Shivling' in order to determine its nature and features

Read more

Ban on SIMI extended for another five years

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The government on Monday extended the ban imposed on terrorist group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five years for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

Read more

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: SC orders continuation of stay on survey of Idgah complex

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The top court had on January 16 stayed the operation of the December 14, 2023 order of the Allahabad High Court which allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex.

Read more

Delhi BJP to approach police against AAP's MLA poaching allegation

A delegation of BJP lawmakers led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri will meet Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday and file a complaint with him to launch an impartial probe into the allegations.

Read more

Dalit youth found hanging from tree in UP's Saharanpur

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain, said that the youth identified as Rajan (24) was found hanging from a tree in Mayapur village in Deoband area. The victim's father Yashpal has alleged that his son was killed and later hanged from a tree, he added.

Read more

In a first in India, lab-grown fish meat to be developed in Kerala

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The project aims to propel India forward in the realm of cultured marine fish meat, with the goal of meeting the increasing demand for seafood while alleviating the excessive strain on wild resources.

Read more

India likely to keep economic growth momentum in FY25 despite risks

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In the government's latest economic review on Monday, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's team said India's growth will outpace the global economy in the next fiscal year that starts from April 1, supported by stable domestic demand and private investment. "Recent events in the Red Sea may have brought back concerns over reliance on global supply chains, further aggravating the slower growth in global trade in 2023," the government said.

Read more

India vs England: Jadeja and Rahul ruled out of second Test; Sarfaraz, Sourabh and Sundar get the nod

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury while going for a quick single on Sunday while Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps. Worryingly, Rahul had also injured his right thigh while fielding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May last year and that required a surgery, keeping him out of the game for four months.

Read more

Virat Kohli spat at me, apologised after AB de Villiers confronted him: Dean Elgar

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Without mentioning the series in which the incident took place, speculated to be South Africa's tour of India in 2015, Elgar agreed on a podcast that he had showdowns with Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Read more

