DH Evening Brief | India and China reach agreement on patrolling along LAC in Ladakh; Centre mulls 'legislative measures' to tackle hoax bomb threats

Centre mulls 'legislative measures' to tackle hoax bomb threats
With around 100 flights receiving bomb threats in the past one week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government is planning a series of legislative to tackle it, including measures to put the perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly lists.
Four Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Four Naxals have been killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
China parries question on Modi-Xi meeting on margins of BRICS summit in Russia
China's Foreign Ministry parried questions on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia this week.
Secularism 'unamendable' part of Constitution: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court said that the term “secularism” is part of the Constitution's basic structure and there are a number of judgments, which make it clear that it has been given a status of unamendable portion.
Himachal mosque row: Waqf Board allows demolition of three 'unauthorised' storeys
The Waqf Board has granted permission to demolish three "unauthorised" storeys of the Sanjauli mosque, which is at the centre of protests by Hindu outfits and others, and the work will start soon.
Sanjay Raut says MVA reached consensus on 210 seats, says BJP spreading misinformation
The Maha Vikas Aghadi has reached consensus on 210 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, which is a "significant achievement", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
Woman kills self as husband arrives late on Karwa Chauth; he dies by suicide in shock
A woman died by suicide following which her husband also hanged himself to death in shock after the couple had an argument over him coming home late on the night of Karwa-Chauth.
Getting real about AI in sports
The rise of AI in sports brings various concerns, including potential biases in decision-making and the diminishing
Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development from November
Microsoft will allow customers to build autonomous artificial intelligence agents starting in November.
Antony Blinken heads to the Middle East as America looks to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks
Blinken will also underscore that additional food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza.
Published 21 October 2024, 13:27 IST