Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Man who kidnapped children in Mumbai dies; Justice Surya Kant appointed 53rd CJI

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 13:39 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us