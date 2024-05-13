DH Evening Brief | BJP's Madhavi Latha asks to see Muslim women's faces in Telangana poll booth; CBSE Class 12 results declared, 87.98% students pass

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha asks to see Muslim women's faces in Telangana poll booth; case registered
BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Madhavi Latha courted fresh controversy on Monday when she was seen asking female Muslim voters at a Telangana polling booth to reveal their faces, and then matching it with their voter identities.
CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% students pass exams, girls outshine boys
Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Sporadic incidents of violence mar fourth phase polling in Bengal, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh heckled
Sporadic incidents of violence marred the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the eight parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on Monday as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of violence-hit Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur seats.
Andhra Assembly Elections 2024: YSRCP MLA slaps man waiting to cast vote
A man waiting to cast his vote at a polling booth here on Monday slapped a ruling YSRCP MLA after he was at the receiving end for questioning the Legislator for jumping the queue.
PMLA court rejects bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
The PMLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Earlier the court had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both parties.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Scores of Kashmiri Pandits return without voting in Jammu after finding names missing from roll
Scores of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu were unable to vote on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections due to their names missing from the electoral rolls.
35 people injured after hoarding collapses in Mumbai
At least 35 persons were injured and 100 feared trapped on Monday when a hoarding collapsed at Chedda Nagar in Mumbai due to the heavy winds in the city.
SC gives time to Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case
The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay on the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow time to the parties to explore the possibility of a settlement.
Javelin gold in Paris more important than 90-metre throw for Neeraj Chopra, says coach
India's Neeraj Chopra is keen to join javelin's elite 90-metre club, but will happily settle for a shorter throw in Paris if it proves enough for him to hold on to his Olympic title, his coach told Reuters.
Retail inflation eases to 4.83% in April
Retail inflation eased to 4.83 per cent in April as prices of some kitchen items declined, according to government data released on Monday.