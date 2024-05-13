Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | BJP's Madhavi Latha asks to see Muslim women's faces in Telangana poll booth; CBSE Class 12 results declared, 87.98% students pass

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 13:18 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 13:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha asks to see Muslim women's faces in Telangana poll booth; case registered

BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Madhavi Latha courted fresh controversy on Monday when she was seen asking female Muslim voters at a Telangana polling booth to reveal their faces, and then matching it with their voter identities.

Read more

CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% students pass exams, girls outshine boys

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.

Read more

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint.

Read more

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Sporadic incidents of violence mar fourth phase polling in Bengal, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh heckled

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the eight parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on Monday as TMC and BJP workers clashed in various parts of violence-hit Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur seats.

Read more

Andhra Assembly Elections 2024: YSRCP MLA slaps man waiting to cast vote

A man waiting to cast his vote at a polling booth here on Monday slapped a ruling YSRCP MLA after he was at the receiving end for questioning the Legislator for jumping the queue.

Read more

PMLA court rejects bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The PMLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Earlier the court had reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Scores of Kashmiri Pandits return without voting in Jammu after finding names missing from roll

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Scores of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu were unable to vote on Monday in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections due to their names missing from the electoral rolls.

Read more

35 people injured after hoarding collapses in Mumbai

At least 35 persons were injured and 100 feared trapped on Monday when a hoarding collapsed at Chedda Nagar in Mumbai due to the heavy winds in the city.

Read more

SC gives time to Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay on the defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow time to the parties to explore the possibility of a settlement.

Read more

Javelin gold in Paris more important than 90-metre throw for Neeraj Chopra, says coach

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

India's Neeraj Chopra is keen to join javelin's elite 90-metre club, but will happily settle for a shorter throw in Paris if it proves enough for him to hold on to his Olympic title, his coach told Reuters.

Read more

Retail inflation eases to 4.83% in April

Retail inflation eased to 4.83 per cent in April as prices of some kitchen items declined, according to government data released on Monday.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2024, 13:18 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT