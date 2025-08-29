<h2>Trade, investment & technology feature in summit talks between PM Modi, Japan's Ishiba</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, with an aim to further expand overall bilateral ties, including in areas of trade, investment and emerging technologies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trade-investment-technology-feature-in-summit-talks-between-pm-narendra-modi-japans-shigeru-ishiba-amid-us-tariff-3703043">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Do we need a wall like America': Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on illegal immigration, Bengali migrants</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to apprise it about the standard operating procedures (SOP) adopted by the governments in deporting illegal migrants, especially to Bangladesh. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/do-we-need-a-wall-like-america-supreme-court-seeks-centres-reply-on-illegal-immigration-bengali-migrants-3703325">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sambhal 'demographic change' report reignites appeasement politics row; Hindu outfits stage stir</h2>.<p>The alleged change in the demography of communally sensitive Sambhal town in Uttar Pradesh triggered a political slugfest in the state with the saffron outfits and the BJP attributing it to the ‘appeasement politics’ pursued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/sambhal-demography-change-report-reignites-appeasement-politics-row-bjp-hindu-outfits-stage-stir-3703042">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'</h2>.<p>The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the person who allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/police-arrest-man-who-used-abusive-language-against-pm-modi-during-rahul-gandhis-voter-adhikar-yatra-3702740">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Cut Amit Shah's head and....': Mahua Moitra's remark over infiltration sparks row; BJP files police complaint</h2>.<p>TMC MP Mahua Moitra has triggered a fresh political controversy with her remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to check infiltration from Bangladesh and allegedly stating his "head should be cut off and put on the table."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/cut-amit-shahs-head-and-mahua-moitras-remark-over-infiltration-sparks-row-bjp-files-police-complaint-3703193">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at PM, his late mother during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': Amit Shah</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the “abuses” hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress leader’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/rahul-gandhi-should-apologise-for-abuses-hurled-at-pm-his-late-mother-during-voter-adhikar-yatra-amit-shah-3702899">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cosmetic gynaecology: Why more Bengaluru women are opting for hymenoplasty, vaginoplasty and labiaplasty</h2>.<p>The number of women seeking cosmetic gynaecology treatments in Bengaluru is rising significantly. With an increase in awareness and accessibility to medical facilities, more women are seeking such treatments to enhance their confidence and improve their sexual life, say doctors.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/cosmetic-gynaecology-why-more-bengaluru-women-are-opting-for-hymenoplasty-vaginoplastylabiaplasty-3702097">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Knee-deep in excuses: Viral video shows Pakistan’s Wagah side flooded, blames India for it</h2>.<p>A viral video showing the Wagah border parade path on Pakistan’s side submerged in muddy, knee-deep water has left the country red-faced, with Rangers struggling to stand in formation while the Indian side appeared dry and orderly.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/knee-deep-in-excuses-viral-video-shows-pakistans-wagah-side-flooded-blames-india-for-it-3703049">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Opposition states demand compensation for revenue loss due to Centre's GST reform proposal</h2>.<p>Opposition-ruled states on Friday said the Centre's proposal for GST rate rejig could result in a revenue loss of about Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore and demanded compensation for the losses incurred by them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/opposition-states-demand-compensation-for-revenue-loss-due-to-centres-gst-reform-proposal-3702854">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro accuses India of being ‘oil money laundromat for Kremlin’ after new US tariffs</h2>.<p>A day after claiming that the Ukraine conflict was “Modi’s war”, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has accused India of being an “oil money laundromat for the Kremlin”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/donald-trumps-trade-adviser-peter-navarro-accuses-india-of-being-oil-money-laundromat-for-kremlin-after-new-us-tariffs-3702620">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Param Sundari' movie review: Old wine in new bottle</h2>.<p>There are certain stereotypes we associate with regions and people, and Param Sundari could be a textbook definition of seeing these stereotypes on screen. A rich and spoilt brat who never really worked a day in his life, wants to invest in a billion-dollar idea using his father’s money.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/param-sundari-movie-review-old-wine-in-new-bottle-3703179">Read more</a></p>