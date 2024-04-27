DH Evening Brief | No bail for ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; Mamata Banerjee gets injured again

Special PMLA Court refuses bail to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Soren had sought interim bail of 13 days from the court to attend the funeral of his uncle, hearing which the court refused to grant him bail.
Mamata Banerjee suffers injury while boarding helicopter
Earlier in March, the TMC supremo had a fall at her Kalighat residence leading to severe injuries on her forehead and nose.
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.
Centre releases Rs 3,454 crore drought relief fund to Karnataka
The Karnataka government had sought Rs 18,174 crore from the Centre to take up drought relief works including Rs 5,662 crore as compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to failure of rain.
ED acted in most highhanded manner in excise policy case, Delhi CM Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told the Supreme Court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has acted in a 'most highhanded manner' in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
YSRCP releases poll manifesto, promises to increase pension, to make Vizag executive capital
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the party manifesto for the coming elections and promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.
AI priest 'Father Justin' defrocked for giving misleading answers
Soon after releasing an AI priest, a Catholic advocacy group had to defrock the chatbot after it claimed time and again that it was a real member of the clergy.
BJP 'deliberately' trying to leak exam papers to deny reservations: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is 'deliberately' trying to leak question papers of government recruitment examinations to deny youngsters the benefit of reservation in government jobs.
Former Janpad Panchayat member hacked to death in Naxal-hit Dantewada in Chhattisgarh
A former member of Janpad Panchayat was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants at a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Dantewada district, police said on Saturday.
Large number of Sikhs, including DSGMC members, join BJP: J P Nadda
A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday.
Granted consular access to Indian crew from seized Portuguese-flagged ship: Iran
Iran on Saturday said the mostly Indian crew of a Portuguese-flagged ship that was seized by Iranian forces in its maritime territory two weeks ago is being granted consular access, raising hopes for their early release and extradition.
BJP fields Mumbai terror attack lawyer from North Central seat in place of Poonam Mahajan
The BJP on Saturday dropped incumbent Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan as its candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat and named lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam in her place.
