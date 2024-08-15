Home
DH Evening Brief | PM Modi calls for 'secular civil code', 'one nation one election' in I-Day speech; Ulfa group unable to blast 24 bombs in Assam due to 'technical error'

Here are the top news from this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 12:28 IST

PM Modi calls for 'secular civil code', 'one nation one election' in 11th I-Day address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made an unequivocal pitch for a uniform civil code in the country, asserting that a "secular civil code" in place of the existing "communal" one is the need of the hour.

Read more

Assam: Bombs planted at 24 places on I-Day could not be blasted due to 'technical error'

Guwahati: Insurgent group Ulfa-Independent on Thursday morning issued a statement saying that they had planted bombs in at least 24 places across Assam in order to "register armed protests" during the Independence Day celebrations but the same could not be exploded due to "technical errors."

Read more

Congress slams PM Modi for 'allotting 5th row seat to LoP Rahul Gandhi', says lack of respect for democratic traditions

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said that making Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "sit in the fifth row" at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pettiness" and lack of respect for democratic traditions.

Read more

Macron & Putin among foreign leaders to greet India on its Independence Day

Moscow/Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who greeted India's leadership and the people of India as the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Read more

Kolkata medic's rape-murder case: FORDA calls for strike again

Two days after the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called of the nation-wide strike over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the doctors' body on Thursday announced that their protest will continue owing to the resentment of the community and fresh violence last night.

Read more

Sunita Kejriwal's political role could end after AAP chief is out of jail: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has played an "awesome" role in communicating her jailed husband's fighting spirit to people, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has said, indicating her political role could end once the party supremo comes out of the Tihar Jail.

Read more

Odisha announces 1-day menstrual leave for government, private employees

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Thursday announced a day's paid menstrual leave for state government and private sector employees.

Read more

What we need is ‘Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay’: Kharge takes on Modi government

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government for people's lives “getting worse” and said what people need is Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay and not programmes like 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' designed with the “intention” of spreading hatred.

Read more

Netanyahu denies report he spoke to Trump about Gaza talks

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Thursday a report that he had spoken the previous day with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump about Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks.

Read more

Ukrainian presidential adviser denies country's involvement in Nord Stream explosions

Kyiv: Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied his country's involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and instead pointed the finger at Russia in comments to Reuters on Thursday.

Read more

Three-time Olympian Ashwini stung by social media ire

Bengaluru: Ashwini Ponnappa has been in news for all the wrong reasons in the last couple of weeks and all of it isn't her making. For someone, who generally maintains a low profile, the online vitriol has been too much to handle. 

Read more

Whole of India is with her, she's champion: Sporting fraternity on CAS dismissing Vinesh's appeal

New Delhi: The Indian sporting fraternity reacted with disappointment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict rejecting wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her Olympic disqualification but said she will remain a champion for them.

Read more

Published 15 August 2024, 12:28 IST
