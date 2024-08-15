DH Evening Brief | PM Modi calls for 'secular civil code', 'one nation one election' in I-Day speech; Ulfa group unable to blast 24 bombs in Assam due to 'technical error'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made an unequivocal pitch for a uniform civil code in the country, asserting that a "secular civil code" in place of the existing "communal" one is the need of the hour.
Guwahati: Insurgent group Ulfa-Independent on Thursday morning issued a statement saying that they had planted bombs in at least 24 places across Assam in order to "register armed protests" during the Independence Day celebrations but the same could not be exploded due to "technical errors."
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said that making Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "sit in the fifth row" at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pettiness" and lack of respect for democratic traditions.
Moscow/Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who greeted India's leadership and the people of India as the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday.
Two days after the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called of the nation-wide strike over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the doctors' body on Thursday announced that their protest will continue owing to the resentment of the community and fresh violence last night.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has played an "awesome" role in communicating her jailed husband's fighting spirit to people, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has said, indicating her political role could end once the party supremo comes out of the Tihar Jail.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Thursday announced a day's paid menstrual leave for state government and private sector employees.
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government for people's lives “getting worse” and said what people need is Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay and not programmes like 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' designed with the “intention” of spreading hatred.
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Thursday a report that he had spoken the previous day with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump about Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks.
Kyiv: Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied his country's involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and instead pointed the finger at Russia in comments to Reuters on Thursday.
Bengaluru: Ashwini Ponnappa has been in news for all the wrong reasons in the last couple of weeks and all of it isn't her making. For someone, who generally maintains a low profile, the online vitriol has been too much to handle.
New Delhi: The Indian sporting fraternity reacted with disappointment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict rejecting wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her Olympic disqualification but said she will remain a champion for them.
