Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets back Tughlaq Lane house; ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 13:25 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. </p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house, says 'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai'

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow, a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked his disqualification following a Supreme Court stay on his conviction in a defamation case. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.</p></div>

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Credit: PTI Photo

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, officials told news agency PTI. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TMC MP Derek O'Brien.</p></div>

TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Motion in Rajya Sabha to suspend TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension 'for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House.' Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka HC </p></div>

Karnataka HC

Credit: PTI Photo

'Wife calling husband dark-skinned amounts to cruelty,' says Karnataka HC granting divorce to couple

The HC stated this, in a recent judgement, while granting divorce to a 44-year-old man from his 41-year-old wife. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Photo

India bars makers of military drones from using Chinese parts

India in recent months has barred domestic manufacturers of military drones from using components made in China over concerns about security vulnerabilities, according to four defence and industry officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sharad Pawar. </p></div>

Sharad Pawar.

Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar removes MLA Thomas K Thomas from party working committee for 'serious indiscipline'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday removed senior party leader and MLA Thomas K Thomas from its working committee citing "serious indiscipline". Thomas represents Kuttanad constituency in the Kerala Assembly. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. </p></div>

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Pak ex-PM Imran kept in bug-infested jail cell, given C-class facilities: Report

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been kept in a small bug-infested cell with an open washroom in the high-security Attock jail after his conviction and arrest in a corruption case. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jagdeep Dhankhar. </p></div>

Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Alleging unfair treatment, I.N.D.I.A bloc to move resolution against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

I.N.D.I.A parties are planning to move a resolution against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that the Opposition is not being treated fairly. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong>Siddaramaiah file photo.</strong></p></div>

Siddaramaiah file photo.

Credit: DH Photo.

Siddaramaiah orders CID probe into bribery charge against Agriculture Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has directed the CID to investigate the alleged complaint letter sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by assistant agriculture directors of Mandya district accusing Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of demanding Rs six lakh to Rs eight lakh as bribe. Read more

(Published 08 August 2023, 13:25 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiParliamentHemant Soren

