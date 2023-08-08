DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets back Tughlaq Lane house; ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house, says 'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai'
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow, a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked his disqualification following a Supreme Court stay on his conviction in a defamation case. Read more
ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, officials told news agency PTI. Read more
Motion in Rajya Sabha to suspend TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension 'for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House.' Read more
'Wife calling husband dark-skinned amounts to cruelty,' says Karnataka HC granting divorce to couple
The HC stated this, in a recent judgement, while granting divorce to a 44-year-old man from his 41-year-old wife. Read more
India bars makers of military drones from using Chinese parts
India in recent months has barred domestic manufacturers of military drones from using components made in China over concerns about security vulnerabilities, according to four defence and industry officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. Read more
NCP chief Sharad Pawar removes MLA Thomas K Thomas from party working committee for 'serious indiscipline'
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday removed senior party leader and MLA Thomas K Thomas from its working committee citing "serious indiscipline". Thomas represents Kuttanad constituency in the Kerala Assembly. Read more
Pak ex-PM Imran kept in bug-infested jail cell, given C-class facilities: Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been kept in a small bug-infested cell with an open washroom in the high-security Attock jail after his conviction and arrest in a corruption case. Read more
Alleging unfair treatment, I.N.D.I.A bloc to move resolution against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
I.N.D.I.A parties are planning to move a resolution against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that the Opposition is not being treated fairly. Read more
Siddaramaiah orders CID probe into bribery charge against Agriculture Minister
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has directed the CID to investigate the alleged complaint letter sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by assistant agriculture directors of Mandya district accusing Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of demanding Rs six lakh to Rs eight lakh as bribe. Read more