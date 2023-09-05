DH Evening Brief: Row over G20 invite from 'President of Bharat'; BJP likens Udhayanidhi's comments on Sanatan Dharma to Hitler's on Jews

Political 'Mahabharat' over G20 invite from 'President of Bharat'
The Narendra Modi government has extended invitations for a dinner on the occasion of G20 in the name of the President of “Bharat” instead of India, triggering an immediate response from the Opposition I.N.D.I.A which said the ruling BJP is worried about the alliance and none could take away India and Bharat from their hearts.
BJP likens Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma to Hitler's characterisation of Jews
Keeping the heat on the Opposition over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark, the BJP on Tuesday likened the DMK leader's controversial comments to Hitler's characterisation of Jews.
SC reserves verdict on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pro-Pak slogan row: NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in SC
National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, asserting he reiterates the oath taken while being sworn in as an MP to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the country's territorial integrity.
Sharad Pawar demands raising existing quota cap by 15-16%, says NCP will back bill on women’s reservation
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday demanded that the Centre remove the 50 per cent cap on quota and raise it by 15-16 per cent to accommodate more communities, amid the renewed focus on Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.
K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan named in India's 15-man World Cup squad led by Rohit Sharma
Wicketkeeper batter K L Rahul, whose fitness is under the scanner, was on Tuesday named in India's 15-member World Cup squad as the selectors drafted in seven batters and four all-rounders for the tournament.
Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar avoiding Jalna as they fear backlash, says Sanjay Raut
As the Maratha reservation issue continues to rock Maharashtra, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday wanted to know why Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have not visited Jalna yet.
Foreign funds reverse $17 billion record India stocks exodus
Foreign funds reversed their record exodus from Indian stocks as the country’s appeal as an alternative to China grows, boosting valuations for its equity market to a new peak.
Petition filed in SC challenging Rahul Gandhi’s restoration as Lok Sabha member
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging Rahul Gandhi’s restoration as Lok Sabha member, according to news agency ANI.
CPM-CPI in Kerala eagerly awaits Rahul's decision on Wayanad
As the I.N.D.I.A parties gear up for the seat-sharing discussions for the Lok Sabha polls, the CPM and CPI are keenly awaiting whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerala again.