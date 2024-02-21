DH Evening Brief: SP-Cong finally stitch alliance in UP; 21-year-old farmer killed in clash with Haryana security personnel

Samajwadi Party-Congress finally stitch alliance in UP; Cong gets 17 seats
A day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) threatened to walk out of the alliance with its I.N.D.I.A. partner Congress if the latter did not accept its offer of 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the two parties on Wednesday finally managed to stitch an electoral alliance in the politically most crucial state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Read more
Farmers' protest: 21-year-old farmer killed in clash with Haryana security personnel in Khanauri
A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Read more
Congress claims I-T department 'withdrew' Rs 65 crore from its bank accounts
The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Income Tax Department has "withdrawn" Rs 65.25 crore from its accounts, raising "crucial question" about the state of democracy in the country. Read more
Will ban politicians' entry in villages, if farmers stopped from reaching Delhi: Rakesh Tikait
Bhartiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that if the government does not allow farmers to go to Delhi, the farmers also will not let them enter their villages during elections. Read more
Haven't joined I.N.D.I.A. bloc, will support anyone with 'selfless' thought for nation: Kamal Haasan
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said discussions were on for his party MNM's political alliance and stressed it would support any bloc that would "selflessly' think about the nation but desist from being part of 'feudal politics." Read more
Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away at 91
Legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani, whose iconic ‘behno aur bhaiyo’ still rings in our ears, has passed away. Read more
For some politicians, all that matters is being on the winning side
It was the height of the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign. Congress candidate and Nanded strongman Ashok Chavan stepped out of his bungalow for his first engagement of the day: a meeting with the local unit of a pan-Indian Muslim organisation. This was one engagement the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra wanted to keep low-key. Read more
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Who won what?
Here we list the complete list of winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2024 held in Mumbai on February 20. Read more
Eight-year-old becomes youngest to beat grandmaster
An eight-year-old became the youngest player to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess on Sunday when Ashwath Kaushik beat Poland's Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland. Read more