DH Evening Brief | Till I am alive, I won’t allow any change of Constitution: PM Modi; Kejriwal's decision to stay CM despite arrest 'personal': Delhi HC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media.
The Delhi High Court on Monday said the decision of Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the Chief Minister after his arrest is 'personal' but it does not mean that the fundamental rights of school-going children would be trampled upon.
The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated a “deep fake and morphed” video of Home Minister Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.
Around 13 per cent of candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections have serious criminal cases registered against them, while 29 per cent are crorepatis, according to an analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Rights.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.
The Supreme court has adjourned the hearing of Kejriwal's case, and will take it up tomorrow as Delhi CM's counsel, Senior Adv Singhvi told the bench that he will take another hour to conclude his submissions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation in the country for the sake of vote bank politics but asserted that he will not let it happen.
Nestle India Chairman & Managing Director Suresh Narayanan on Monday asserted that the company's infant food formulation for children below 18 months is done on a global basis and the allegation that "it is racially stereotyped is unfortunate" and untrue.
Three Palestinian flags were hoisted in the Harvard Yard (campus) by Pro-Palestine students on Saturday evening.
The ability to remain one step ahead of the bowlers has allowed Ruturaj Gaikwad to flourish in this Indian Premier League, reckons CSK batting coach Michael Hussey.
