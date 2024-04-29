JOIN US
india

DH Evening Brief | Till I am alive, I won’t allow any change of Constitution: PM Modi; Kejriwal's decision to stay CM despite arrest 'personal': Delhi HC

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 13:52 IST

Till I am alive, I won’t allow any change of Constitution, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media.

Read more

Kejriwal's decision to stay CM despite arrest 'personal', students' rights can't be trampled upon: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said the decision of Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the Chief Minister after his arrest is 'personal' but it does not mean that the fundamental rights of school-going children would be trampled upon.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP urges EC to take action against Congress over circulation of Amit Shah's morphed video

The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it circulated a “deep fake and morphed” video of Home Minister Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 13% candidates in phase 3 have serious criminal cases

Around 13 per cent of candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections have serious criminal cases registered against them, while 29 per cent are crorepatis, according to an analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Rights.

Read more

If voted to power, Congress will conduct caste, economic survey: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.

Read more

Supreme Court to continue hearing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest tomorrow

The Supreme court has adjourned the hearing of Kejriwal's case, and will take it up tomorrow as Delhi CM's counsel, Senior Adv Singhvi told the bench that he will take another hour to conclude his submissions.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress is planning religion-based quota, I will not let this happen, says PM Modi at Karnataka rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation in the country for the sake of vote bank politics but asserted that he will not let it happen.

Read more

Nestle sugar controversy: 'There is no risk to kids', assures MD Suresh Narayanan

Nestle India Chairman & Managing Director Suresh Narayanan on Monday asserted that the company's infant food formulation for children below 18 months is done on a global basis and the allegation that "it is racially stereotyped is unfortunate" and untrue.

Read more

Harvard protestors hoist 3 Palestinian flags, University threatens to hold degree

Three Palestinian flags were hoisted in the Harvard Yard (campus) by Pro-Palestine students on Saturday evening.

Read more

IPL 2024 | Gaikwad is one step ahead of bowlers more often than not: Hussey

The ability to remain one step ahead of the bowlers has allowed Ruturaj Gaikwad to flourish in this Indian Premier League, reckons CSK batting coach Michael Hussey.

Read more

(Published 29 April 2024, 13:52 IST)
