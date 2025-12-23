<h2>Hindu man's lynching: VHP, Bajrang Dal supporters clash with police near Bangladesh High Commission</h2>.<p>Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, hundreds of supporters of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal broke barricades and clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/hindu-mans-lynching-vhp-bajrang-dal-supporters-clash-with-police-near-bangladesh-high-commission-3840289">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unnao rape case: Delhi HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/unnao-rape-case-delhi-hc-suspends-jail-term-of-kuldeep-sengar-grants-bail-3840418">Read more</a></p>.<h2>China launches trade dispute against India over solar cells and IT goods</h2>.<p>China has launched a trade dispute with India over solar cells, solar modules and IT goods, requesting dispute consultations on the matter, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/china-launches-trade-dispute-against-india-over-solar-cells-and-it-goods-3840555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Neither free nor fair': New Zealand minister opposes trade deal with India, says it 'gives away too much'</h2>.<p>New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has termed the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), announced on Monday, “neither free nor fair” and warned that it is a 'bad deal for New Zealand' as it gives away too much while getting too little in return.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/neither-free-nor-fair-new-zealand-foreign-minister-opposes-free-trade-agreement-with-india-3840172">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli to play, but not at Chinnaswamy Stadium as matches shifted to BCCI's CoE</h2>.<p>In a decision which is likely to render cricket fans of Bengaluru heartbroken, the permission to hold Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been denied.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/vijay-hazare-trophy-virat-kohli-to-play-but-not-at-bengalurus-chinnaswamy-stadium-as-matches-shifted-to-bccis-centre-of-excellence-3840347">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Messi event fiasco: Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in SIT probe</h2>.<p>he Calcutta High Court refused to interfere at this stage in a probe being conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) over chaos during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake stadium here on December 13.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/messi-event-fiasco-calcutta-high-court-refuses-to-interfere-in-sit-probe-3840208">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS to announce tie-up on December 24</h2>.<p>After months of negotiations, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-headed MNS are set to announce a formal electoral tie-up on December 24 in the run to the Maharashtra' Municipal Corporation elections.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/shiv-sena-ubt-mns-alliance-to-be-announced-on-december-24-indicates-sanjay-raut-3840405">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi court orders framing of charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Chinese visa scam case</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six others in connection with the Chinese visa scam case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-court-orders-framing-of-charges-against-congress-mp-karti-chidambaram-in-chinese-visa-scam-case-3840248">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttar Pradesh: Woman, her lover kill husband, throw chopped body parts to dodge cops</h2>.<p>In an incident, reminiscent of the infamous Muskan case in Meerut a few months back, a woman, with the help of her lover, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, allegedly hacked her husband to death, chopped his body into several pieces and scattered the parts at different places to avoid being caught.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-woman-her-lover-kill-husband-throw-chopped-body-parts-to-dodge-cops-3840595">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Russian strike on Ukraine kills three including 4-year-old child: Zelenskyy</h2>.<p>A massive Russian strike on Ukraine on Tuesday killed at least three people, including a four-year-old child, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russian-strike-on-ukraine-kills-three-including-4-year-old-child-zelenskyy-3840488">Read more</a></p>