Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Dia Mirza receives 'Wildlife Advocate of the Year' award

This accolade recognises her significant contributions to wildlife conservation efforts in India. She also serves as the Ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 09:25 IST
India NewsDia MirzaIndian trends

Follow us on :

Follow Us