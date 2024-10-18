Dia Mirza receives 'Wildlife Advocate of the Year' award

<p>Mumbai: Actor-producer Dia Mirza has been conferred with the ‘Wildlife Advocate of the Year Award’ at the 24th 24th annual Animal Action Awards held in London, United Kingdom. </p><p>This accolade recognises her significant contributions to wildlife conservation efforts in India. She also serves as the Ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).</p><p>In August 2018, she launched India’s first-ever Wildlife Anthem ‘Mere Desh Ki Zameen’. Her journey as an evolving actor, human being, and a powerful voice for sustainability has made her a trailblazer and a role model for many.</p><p>Dia Mirza has been actively involved in numerous campaigns in collaboration with WTI, including Gaj Yatra, which aims to raise awareness about elephant corridors and their critical right of passage in India.</p><p>She has also highlighted WTI’s vital work in rehabilitating orphaned elephants and rhino calves in Kaziranga, Assam, showcasing her commitment to protecting these magnificent species. As a founding member of WTI’s Club Nature initiative, she has supported various wildlife conservation efforts over the years.</p>