<p>Chittapur (Kalaburagi district): Chittapur town has turned into a fortress ahead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march, scheduled between 3 pm and 5.30 pm on Sunday.</p><p>Over 1,200 policemen from Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts, including an additional SP, 5 DySPs, 18 police inspectors and 51 PSIs, have been deployed to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the march.</p><p>The Town Municipal Council (TMC) and the police department have installed 56 CCTV cameras along the route. This apart, 10 drone cameras will be used during the march.</p><p>The TMC has issued the organisers the permission to put 200 Bhagwa flags and buntings in the town from 10 am on Saturday to 7 pm on Sunday.</p><p>As per the order by Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court and the conditional permission issued by the taluk administration, only 300 ganaveshadharis and 50-member band have been allowed to take part in the march.</p>.<p>The RSS route march in the town to mark the centenary of the Sangh was initially planned for October 18. The taluk administration denied permission after RDPR Minister and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge raised objection to RSS events being conducted on government property.</p>.<p>After multiple meetings and the high court direction, the taluk administration gave conditional permission to hold the route march in the town on Sunday. </p>