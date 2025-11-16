Menu
Heavy police deployment in Chittapur ahead of RSS route march

Town Municipal Council has issued the organisers the permission to put 200 Bhagwa flags and buntings in the town from 10 am on Saturday to 7 pm on Sunday.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:11 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 23:11 IST
