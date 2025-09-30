Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Did not put India first: BJP slams P Chidambaram over his remarks on Congress' response to 26/11

Accusing the Congress of “mishandling” the situation due to foreign pressure, the BJP said that the Congress did not put India first.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 16:30 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us