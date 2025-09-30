<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday took on former Home Minister P Chidambaram over his recent remarks on the UPA government's decision not to retaliate militarily against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. </p><p>Accusing the Congress of “mishandling” the situation due to foreign pressure, the BJP said that the Congress did not put India first.</p><p>During an interview, Chidambaram said that while former PM Manmohan Singh deliberated over the need to retaliate against Pakistan after the 26/11 attacks which left over 150 people dead, the UPA government was advised by the foreign ministry and diplomats that a physical reaction was not ideal. </p> .EC says Chidambaram's statements misleading, absurd to connect Bihar SIR with Tamil Nadu.<p>“Two or three days after I took over, Condoleeza Rice came to meet me and the Prime Minister to say 'please don't react'. I said this is a decision which the government will take. But an act of retribution did cross my mind,” Chidambaram said during the interview. </p><p>Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it was “too little, too late”. “After 17 years, Chidambaram, Former Home Minister, admits what the nation knew — 26/11 was mishandled due to pressure from foreign powers. Too little, too late," he said.</p> .<p>BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to X and said the Congress party is “anti-India”. “It’s clear Sonia Gandhi did not want India to attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack. From Batla House to 26/11 to Operation Sindoor to Operation Tilak, the Gandhi Vadra family is anti-India, pro-Pak, ” he posted. </p> .<p>Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wondered who did the government finally listened. “Who prevailed? Sonia Gandhi? Dr Manmohan Singh via SG? He alludes to how US Secy of State Condoleezza Rice insisted that India shouldn’t react,” he asked. </p><p>“Why was UPA taking orders from her? Why did Sonia Gandhi prevail over HM? Eventually we gave MFN status to Pakistan. Never ever acted on series of terror attacks and lost many many lives,” he said, adding that that is the reason that the Congress still hasn’t congratulated the Indian cricket team over the Pakistan match. </p>