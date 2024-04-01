DJB funds row: SC agrees to hear AAP's plea on Friday, April 5

New Delhi: A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud did not issue notice to the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi that the LG has no role in the disbursal of funds by the finance department of the Delhi government.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has now posted the matter for hearing on April 5.

Earlier on March 20, the Arvind Kejriwal government had moved the top court over the issue in the latest run-in involving the bureaucracy and the AAP dispensation in Delhi.