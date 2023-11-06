Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to 20-yr-old student accused of raping college prof

The court observed that since coming into contact in February 2022 till the filing of the complaint, the woman never made any complaint of any kind against the accused and no plausible explanation has been given for the delay in registration of the FIR.

'The present FIR has been registered on 19.07.2023 whereas the prosecutrix admittedly came in contact with the applicant in February, 2022 and continued her relationship with him all throughout for more than a year till the registration thereof,' the court said.

Granting the relief, the court said in the event of his arrest, the applicant would be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

'Accordingly, the applicant is granted anticipatory bail in FIR No.180/2023 dated 19.07.2023 registered under Sections 313/323/376/ 377/506/509/201/120B of the IPC at PS.: Sector 23 Dwarka, Delhi,' ordered the court.