<p>Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met Qatar's top leadership here and discussed major aspects of the bilateral relationship including energy and trade, as well as regional and global issues.</p>.<p>He held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and also called on Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Malaysian PM, regional counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN summit.<p>"Pleased to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister & Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha," Jaishankar said in an X post.</p>.<p>"Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership including energy, trade, investment and people to people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments," he said.</p>.<p>According to the state-run Qatar News Agency, the two counterparts also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.</p>.<p>Jaishankar also called on Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and "reiterated our commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations", the minister said in a separate post on X.</p>.<p>"Value his guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities," he said.</p>.<p>India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2023-24 was USD 14.08 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. </p>