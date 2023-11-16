EAM Jaishankar raises Khalistan issue with leaders in UK

Asked if the upcoming 14th round of negotiations on the FTA is likely to be the final one, the EAM said, “We have made substantial progress, but I don't think it would be prudent of me to make predictions or to put timelines. I think both sides are very aware of the importance of the FTA and will make the utmost effort to get there. So, we have to take it as it happens.”

As the first minister to hold bilateral talks with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, Jaishankar said they covered a range of regional issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia.