<p>Bengaluru: Over 40 activists from the Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) were arrested on Thursday after they barged into a Hindi programme at a five-star hotel in central Bengaluru and ransacked the premises. </p><p>The KRV members stormed the Taj West End Hotel, raising slogans, tearing up flex posters and smashing furniture on the third and final day of a 'Hindi Saptaha' (Hindi Week) programme organised by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, which comes under the Minstry of Home Affairs' Department of Official Language. </p><p>The protesters decried what they see as the ongoing "imposition" of Hindi over Kannada and other regional languages. </p><p>"We had information that MPs from northern states were present at the event and a discussion was being held on how to spread and impose Hindi. Our call is for all languages to have equal rights and status," KRV state organisation secretary Arun Javagal told <em>DH</em>. </p>.'Caste distinctions not part of Christian faith': Archbishop amid Karnataka survey row.<p>The High Grounds police confirmed the arrests. </p><p>"As a preventive measure, we arrested 40 of the protesters after they gathered at the hotel to protest the programme. We produced them before the court and they have been remanded in judicial custody," a police officer involved in the investigation said.</p>