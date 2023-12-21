EC asks parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disability

Delhi: The Election Commission has asked political parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disabilities in public discourse, saying usage of such semantics in speech by politicians and candidates can be interpreted as an affront to such people.

In an advisory issued to parties on Wednesday, the poll panel said the very foundation of democracy lies in representation of all communities in the electoral process.

"Of late, the Commission has been made aware of use of derogatory or offensive language in the political discourse about people with disabilities (PwDs). Usage of such semantics in speech/campaign by members of any political parties or their candidates, can be interpreted as an affront to the PwDs," it warned.

Common examples of ableist language, the advisory said, are words like dumb (gunga), retarded (pagal, sirphira), blind (andha, kana), deaf (behra), lame (langda, lula, apahij).

"It is necessary to avoid usage of such derogatory language. PwDs have to be accorded, justice and respect in political discourse/campaign," the EC said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has on various forums emphasised that PwDs are actually more able than us. They have faculties which are even better than us, so what they need is equity and accessibility at every stage, and not mere sympathy.

The advisory said political parties and their representatives should not use disability, PwDs or terms referring to disability in the context of human incapacity during any public speech, in their writings or political campaign.

It also said that political parties and their representatives should strictly avoid comments related to disabilities that may be offensive or perpetuate stereotypes and prejudices.

"Any usage of such language, terminology, context, mockery, derogatory references or insult to PwDs ... may attract provisions of Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016," it cautioned.