Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EC should have ordered probe instead of 'shouting' at Rahul: Ex-CEC S Y Quraishi on 'vote theft' charges

Asserting that the EC should have ordered a probe into the allegations, Quraishi said not just the LoP but if anybody had complained, the normal practice was to immediately order a probe.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 07:03 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtBiharElection CommissionS Y Quraishispecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us