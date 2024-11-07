ED conducts pan-India search on Amazon, Flipkart sellers in FEMA probe

<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches against some sellers who do business on e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart as part of a FEMA investigation, official sources said.</p>.<p>Multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) are being searched, the sources said.</p>.Delhi Excise Policy case: Court directs ED to supply charge sheet and documents to accused.<p>They said the action is related to the financial transactions being done by some of the "preferred" vendors and sellers who do business through Amazon and Flipkart like e-commerce platforms.</p>.<p>The probe is being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.</p>