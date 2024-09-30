Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED has become PM's instrument of vendetta against opponents: Congress on action against Siddaramaiah

The opposition party's attack came after the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah, his wife and some others, taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta FIR.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 17:06 IST
CongressEnforcement DirectorateSiddaramaiahMUDA site

Follow us on :

Follow Us