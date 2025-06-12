Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Edible oils to be cheaper as Centre cuts basic customs duty on crudes

The Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said the reduced BCD would result in the import duty differential between crude and refined edible oils increasing from 8.75 per cent to 19.25 per cent.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 23:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 23:12 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsedible oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us