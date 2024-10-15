Election freebies case: Supreme Court seeks Centre, ECI's response

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India on a plea seeking direction that promise of freebies, made by political parties during the run-up to elections, be declared as bribes, <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1846066746819858773">according</a> to <em>ANI</em>.</p>.<p>The petition also sought direction from the poll panel to take immediate and effective steps to prohibit political parties from making promises of freebies during the pre-election period.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>