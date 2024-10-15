Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Election freebies case: Supreme Court seeks Centre, ECI's response

The petition also sought direction from the poll panel to take immediate and effective steps to prohibit political parties from making promises of freebies during the pre-election period.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 06:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtECICentre

Follow us on :

Follow Us