Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Electricity (Amendment) Bill aimed at addressing challenges in the power sector: Govt

The trade unions have alleged that the bill will pave the way for the private sector entry to the power sector in a big way through backdoors and assault on the federal character of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 13:03 IST
electricity bill

Follow us on :

Follow Us