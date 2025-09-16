Menu
Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case: SC grants interim bail to accused Mahesh Raut on health ground

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing Raut's petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 08:40 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 08:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElgar Parishad

