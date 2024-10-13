Ex-DU Professor Saibaba’s death partly result of UAPA, says Asaduddin Owaisi

<p>Hyderabad: The death of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was partly a result of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows accused to be kept in prison for lengthy periods, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.</p>.<p>Reacting to the demise of Saibaba and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-police-forms-multiple-teams-to-investigate-baba-siddiques-murder-3230336">murder of NCP leader</a> Baba Siddique, Owaisi on Saturday night in a post on X said, “Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day.” Saibaba died at a state-run hospital here on Saturday night due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case.</p>.Ex-Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, acquitted in UAPA case, dies in Hyderabad.<p>“Prof Saibaba’s death is also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence, the Hyderabad MP said.</p>.<p>Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday night, officials said.</p>.<p>Terming Baba Siddique’s murder as "highly condemnable", Owaisi said, "It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues.” </p>