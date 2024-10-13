Home
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba’s death partly result of UAPA, says Asaduddin Owaisi

'Prof Saibaba’s death is also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence,' the Hyderabad MP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 04:28 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 04:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiUAPADU

