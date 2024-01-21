Ex-Malayali bureaucrat widely remembered as Ayodhya Ram temple becomes reality

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Ram temple at Ayodhya becomes a reality, a Malayali ex-bureaucrat who played a crucial role in 1949 is being widely remembered.

Alappuzha native K K Nair, who was an Indian Civil Service officer, was serving as Faizabad district collector in 1949 December when Ram Lalla idols were placed at the Babri Masjid. Even as the then Prime Minister Jawharlal Nehru gave instructions to remove the idols, Nair did not oblige citing the chances of communal tension. Subsequently the litigations over the temple started, recollects Nair's brother's son Padmanabha Pillai.

A trust in memorial of Nair, who passed away in 1977, is functioning at Alappuzha. The trust president Sunil Pillai has got an invitation to the consecration of the temple on Monday.