<p>Just a couple of months ago, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-working-on-turbo-phone-with-massive-9000mah-battery-3841890">OnePlus</a> 15 made its global debut. It is one of the most feature-rich premium phones. Thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon, it delivers smooth performance even with heavy-duty tasks such as recording 4K resolution or while playing graphics-intensive AAA games without overheating. It also features a big 7,300mAh cell capacity and manages to last two days under normal usage.</p><p>It features a triple 50MP camera module on the back. Though it managed to get fine photos, the company faced flak for using small camera sensors compared to the predecessor. Now, a report has emerged that OnePlus has already started working on its successor with a big focus on the photography department.</p>.OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor.<p>Popular tipster who goes by the moniker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (Chinese equivalent of X platform), <a href="https://weibo.com/6048569942/QkNgxy20M">says</a> that the OnePlus 16 will feature an all-new 200MP main sensor.</p><p>It promises significant improvements in terms of capturing crisp photos with accurate colours in all light conditions. Last year, some of the premium camera-centric phones, such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-s25-ultra-review-versatile-ai-phone-3400695">Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (review)</a>, Vivo X300 Pro and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-find-x9-series-with-mediatek-9500-chipset-launched-in-india-3801927">Oppo Find X9 Pro series</a>, used 200MP sensors.</p>.Vivo X300 Pro review: Impressive premium camera phone.<p>In 2026, we may see OnePlus upping the game in delivering enhancing photography experience in its premium phone.</p><p>In a related development, OnePlus is all set to launch the Turbo 6 series phones next week on January 8.</p><p>The upcoming device is said to come in two variants-- OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. Both devices are expected feature a massive 9,000mAh battery, which will be sufficient to run for more than two days under normal usage.</p><p>The standard Turbo 6 is said to feature a 1.5K display with 165hz refresh rate, and come with an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K water-and-dust resistant rating.</p><p>It is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and support 80W fast wired charging, and can charge another phone at 27W speed.</p><p>For other key details of devices are kept under wraps for the big reveal next Thursday.</p>.OnePlus Turbo 6, 6V series with 9000mAh battery to launch next month.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>