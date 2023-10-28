Explained | Charges against 8 Indian navy veterans who worked for Dahra Global in Qatar

Eight retired Indian Navy members were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar on Thursday, a verdict that has "deeply shocked" the Indian state.

The retired officers, who were arrested in August 2022, are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

Last year, on August 30, the intelligence agency of Qatar apprehended the individuals from their residences on charges of espionage, reportedly on behalf of Israel. These individuals were employed by Dahra Global Technologies, a defense services provider company based in Qatar. Since their arrest, they have been subjected to solitary confinement, denied the opportunity for bail, and now face a death sentence.

In 2019, Commander Purnendu Tiwari received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, which is the highest recognition bestowed upon Indians residing abroad. Commander Tiwari, who held the position of Managing Director at Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, had an illustrious career in the Indian Navy where he commanded multiple warships.

All about Dahra Global Technologies

Dahra is a Gulf-based provider of complete support solutions to the Aerospace, Security, Defense, Information Technology & Communications sectors. The veterans were involved in providing training and consultancy services to Qatar’s navy forces and advising the Qatari regime on the submarine acquisition.