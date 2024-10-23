Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Family received only Rs 1 crore despite 'Dangal' earning Rs 2,000 crore: Babita Phogat

Upon being asked if this upset her, she responded that her father had always taught her that they only want love and respect from people.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 11:10 IST
India NewsDangalWrestlersVINESH PHOGATSakshi MalikBabita PhogatTrendingGeeta Phogat

Follow us on :

Follow Us