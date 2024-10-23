Family received only Rs 1 crore despite 'Dangal' earning Rs 2,000 crore: Babita Phogat

<p>Wrestler <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/babita-phogat">Babita Phogat</a> recently revealed that her family only received Rs 1 crore as compensation from the Aamir Khan blockbuster <em>Dangal</em> despite the film amassing Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. </p><p>The movie, based on the life story of the Phogat family, received much appreciation for its portrayal of Geeta, Babita and their father Mahavir Phogat. </p><p>In a <em>News24</em> <a href="https://x.com/news24tvchannel/status/1848715023922639047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1848715023922639047%7Ctwgr%5Ee0de4917263eb7b53e79e4801b9391afc81c4d8e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftimesofindia.indiatimes.com%2Fsports%2Fmore-sports%2Fwrestling%2Faamir-khans-dangal-made-rs-2000-crore-but-my-family-got-only-rs-1-crore-babita-phogat-makes-huge-revelation%2Farticleshow%2F114482860.cms">interview</a>, the wrestler on being asked if it was true that out of the Rs 2,000 crore collection amassed by the film, the Phogat family only received Rs 1 crore, responded with a firm "Yes."</p><p>Upon being asked if this upset her, she siad that her father had always taught her that they only want love and respect from people. </p><p>The 2016 movie <em>Dangal</em> saw Aamir Khan play the the role of Mahavir Phogat, as Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played Geeta and Babita respectively. </p>.Bajrang, Vinesh accepting exemption from trials hit image of protest: Sakshi Malik.<p>Indian wrestlers have been in the news as of late after Vinesh Phogat's entry into politics and Sakshi Malik's statement against the former. </p><p>Olympic bronze medal-winning former wrestler Sakshi Malik said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year hit the image of their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as it made their movement seem "selfish".</p><p>Malik also alleged that Babita Phogat, who is now a BJP politician, had selfish motives even though she portrayed herself as a well-wisher for the protesting trio.</p><p>"In hindsight, while I know that ending Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's reign was the primary goal for Vinesh and Bajrang, I made the mistake of thinking that it was Babita's sole intention too."</p><p>"...She didn't just want to get rid of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – she wanted to replace him."</p><p>Meanwhile, Babita Phogat in a seemingly veiled attack on Mallik, posted on X that while some got assembly seats and some got posts, Sakshi could not get anything.</p>.<p>"In order to sell the book, she sold her integrity," she wrote.</p>