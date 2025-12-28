<p>New Delhi: Around 23 per cent of mobile subscribers found filing a complaint with their service provider cumbersome, says the latest survey.</p><p>According to the survey conducted by LocalCircles, around 65 per cent of those who filed complaints with telecom service providers in the last 3 years are about the network coverage issue while 54 per cent raised the pesky call issue too; 23 per cent raised billing related complaints.</p><p>About 47 per cent of mobile subscribers surveyed, who filed complaint(s) with their service provider in the last 3 years, say they are mostly or all unresolved. Based on complaint resolution, Vodafone Idea has the highest percentage of consumers with unresolved grievances/complaints followed by Airtel.</p>.Google to offer option to change your user ID on Gmail soon.<p>"The survey brings to fore the fact that the size of the company is not very important as the after-sale services. On this parameter, even the biggies like Airtel and Jio don’t measure up to consumer expectations," said the LocalCircles in a statement.</p><p>The survey was conducted to find out from mobile phone users whether the various Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directives to protect consumer interests are really helping them get quick redressal from telecom service providers to their complaints.</p><p>The survey received over 48,000 responses from mobile subscribers located in 349 districts of India. 64 per cent respondents were men while 36 per cent respondents were women.</p><p>The survey was conducted via Local Circles platform, and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey, said the statement.</p>