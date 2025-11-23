<p>New Delhi: Congress on Sunday described the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) announcement that it has no intention to change Chandigarh's administrative structure as yet another example of Modi government's "first announce, second think" approach to governance.</p> <p>The MHA announcement came after pushback from the Punjab leaders who believed that the move would dilute the claim of Punjab over Chandigarh, which is currently its capital as well as that of Haryana.</p> <p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Parliament Bulletin for the forthcoming Winter Session had listed for introduction a Constitution Amendment Bill to enable the appointment of a full-time LG for Chandigarh.</p> <p>"This was immediately and aggressively opposed by the Congress and other parties in Punjab whose Governor is also the Administrator of Chandigarh. The Union Home Ministry now says that it has no intention to introduce the Bill in the Winter Session. Yet another example of the Modi Govt's FAST approach to governance - First Announce, Second Think (sic)," he said.</p> .No intention to present any Bill on Chandigarh during Winter Session: MHA.<p>Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who hails from Haryana and was a minister there earlier, said the move to "amend" Article 240 of the Constitution to include Chandigarh in it as a "debilitating assault on federalism" as also the rights of Haryana and Punjab over Chandigarh as a joint Capital of the two States under Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.</p> <p>He claimed that the proposal reveals an "unbridled desire to take absolute control of Chandigarh" and ignore the sentiments of the people of Haryana and Punjab. He said the latest instance is the "new tool to attack the identity, ethos and spirit" of Haryana and Punjab.</p> <p>"The question is why is the Modi govt and BJP acting inimically to the states of Haryana and Punjab?" Surjewala said adding that it was part of a "pattern" of actions in the two states.</p> <p>He claimed that the sole aim of the government appeared to be to create "unwarranted hostilities" between the two states and disturb the water sharing arrangement that has continued between them since the building of Bhakra Dam.</p> <p>"Sadly, the Bhagwant Mann government became a willing tool in the game by creating confrontation for some news headlines. Hope they saw the result in devastation of floods," he said. Surjewala also referred to the now-withdrawn tinkering of Panjab University administration. </p>