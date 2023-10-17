Former IAS officer, several retired state officials join BJP

Singh said, "I joined BJP as I wanted to utilise my experience and ability in serving the nation after retirement. Modi ji's leadership, party's policies and programmes influenced me to join."

Besides the former IAS, others who joined the party were retired state fire officer Sudhir Kumar Verma, former deputy superintendent of police Lalan Thakur, retired district judge GK Dubey, besides several JMM and AJSU Party workers, the party claimed.