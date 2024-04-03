Former PM Manmohan Singh presided over 'most corrupt' government, made Indians poorer: BJP

"This is Dr Singh's and the Congress' abiding legacy," he alleged.

The BJP's remarks against Singh came on a day he retired from the Rajya Sabha after 33 years.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former prime minister, retired from the Rajya Sabha after 33 years. He held the top job between 2004-14. During his tenure as prime minister, Dr Singh, who is hailed as an erudite economist, made India poor," Malviya said.

Citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, the BJP leader said India's per capita GDP as percentage of developing countries, including China, reduced from 35 per cent to 30 per cent.