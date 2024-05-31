Home
Four jailed Indians repatriated from Pakistan

It is learnt that the Indians were released after completion of their jail terms.
PTI
31 May 2024
New Delhi: Four Indian prisoners in Pakistan were repatriated to India this week, officials said on Friday.

The prisoners are Suraj Pal (Uttar Pradesh), Wahida Begum (Assam) and her son Faiz Khan and Shabir Ahmad Dars (Rajasthan), they said.

They were repatriated on May 29, the officials said.

It is learnt that the Indians were released after completion of their jail terms.

It is not immediately known what the charges against them were and how long they were imprisoned in Pakistan.

31 May 2024
