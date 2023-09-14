Full agenda of Parliament session not revealed yet, govt may deploy dirty tricks: Derek O'Brien

He also raised concerns over the Bill that seeks to regulate the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners and said while the government has listed a discussion on the 75-year journey of Parliament, they are also bringing a Bill and "mocking democracy".

Opposition leaders have been raising questions over the agenda for the five-day Parliament Session which starts from September 18.

"First they said they are discussing Parliament's journey of 75 years. I asked them why are they bringing a bill mocking Parliament and mocking the constituent assembly?" the O'Brien said.

"Why are they doing this? In every Special Session, the list of business was announced before... Why are they scared to face the people? Why do you want to interfere with the appointment of Election Commissioners? Are you doing this so you can hack the EVM?" he asked.

A Parliamentary Bulletin issued on Wednesday night gave a 'Tentative List of Government Legislative Business' expected to be taken up during the Thirteenth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha, which includes a Bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage.