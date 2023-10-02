Home
Homeindia

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Political leaders pay tributes to Father of the Nation

Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi and other political leaders paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation marking the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 10:08 IST

President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Atul Yadav
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Gorakhpur.

Credit: PTI

(Published 02 October 2023, 10:08 IST)
