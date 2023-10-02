Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Political leaders pay tributes to Father of the Nation

President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Gorakhpur.
Credit: PTI